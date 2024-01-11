Register
NI Water working to fix water supply interruption in Newtownabbey

Contractors from Northern Ireland Water (NIW) are working to fix a “water supply interruption as soon as possible” in the Shore Road, Grays Lane and Graymount areas of Newtownabbey.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Jan 2024, 10:02 GMT
Homes and businesses in the BT15 and BT36 areas of north Belfast and Newtownabbey are impacted.

Commenting on the issue, a spokesperson for the utility provider stated: “NI Water are aware of a loss of supply in your area.

“Customers may experience a loss of water supply or a drop in pressure when the work is being carried out. We are working to fix the problem as soon as possible.

NI Water are aware of a loss of supply in the BT15 and BT36 areas. (Pic: Contributed).NI Water are aware of a loss of supply in the BT15 and BT36 areas. (Pic: Contributed).
“Discoloured water can occur when the mains are disturbed. This can happen when there has been an interruption to supply following a burst main and the operational activity associated with the repair.”

The spokesperson added: “All water is disinfected to ensure it is safe to drink. Following operational activity, the level of chlorine in the water supply may be boosted temporarily. The amount of chlorine is carefully controlled and monitored at our treatment works and strategic points in the distribution system.

“Water quality samples are taken following burst mains repairs to ensure that a satisfactory water supply is restored to customers.

“If you need further help or advice, please contact us on 03457 440088 and one of our team will be here to help, 24 hours a day.”

Postcode areas potentially impacted are BT154HL, BT154HN, BT154HR, BT154HS, BT367DG, BT367DH, BT367DR and BT367DY.

The estimated restoration time is 11.30am today (Thursday, January 11).

