Firefighters have issued Christmas safety advice for residents across Northern Ireland. (Pic: NIFRS).

With the festive season well underway, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) is calling on households across the country to keep safety at the top of their list.

The festive period sees a heightened fire risk due to the increased use of decorations, lights, candles and heating. Households are encouraged to follow the fire safety advice to protect themselves and their loved ones this Christmas and New Year.

Commenting on the issue, NIFRS Group Commander Paul Morrow said: “Christmas is a time for family, friends and celebrations so we should be extra vigilant about fire safety in our home.

“Christmas lights add a festive glow to our homes, but it’s vital to check them before use. Look for damaged wires and plugs and the BS Kitemark to ensure your lights meet the appropriate safety standards. Avoid overloading sockets with too many appliances – it’s not worth the risk.

“Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are your first line of defense. Please test them regularly and ensure smoke alarms are fitted on all levels of your property and carbon monoxide alarms anywhere there is a fuel burning appliance or a flue. This is especially important during Christmas when there is an increase in cooking, candles and electrical items. A working smoke alarm will give you and your family the vital time needed to escape a fire.”

He added: “The kitchen can be one of the busiest places during the holidays, but it’s also one of the most dangerous. Stay focused, never cook under the influence of alcohol and never leave cooking unattended.

“Candles and cigarettes also pose a real fire hazard. If you’re lighting candles, keep them away from soft furnishings, decorations and other flammable items. Ensure cigarettes are fully extinguished before disposing them and never smoke in bed.

“Lastly, make sure you have an escape plan that everyone in your household is aware of and understands. Remember to keep escape routes clear – if a fire does occur every second counts and knowing how to get out safely and quickly could make all the difference.

“Don’t forget to check in on older relatives and neighbours. You can complete our online Home Fire Safety Check with them to receive a personalised fire action plan by visiting www.nifrs.org"