The Department for Communities has stated the business case for the demolition of Abbotscoole House in Rathcoole is still being considered after its recent submission.

The proposed removal of the iconic tower block and the construction of new social housing on the site was submitted to the Department by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive in December 2024.

The move has raised concerns in the community, with North Belfast DUP MLA Phillip Brett highlighting it at Stormont on January 14.

Mr Brett said: “The flats haven’t just been a feature on the landscape for generations, but have been home to generations of families who are proud to call Rathcoole their home.

A business case, proposing to demolish Abbotscoole House, has been submitted by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive to the Department for Communities. (Pic: Google).

“Despite two residents’ surveys being carried out by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, with over 80 per cent of residents rejecting NIHE’s proposals to demolish their homes, they’ve submitted a business case to the Department for Communities, seeking approval to demolish these homes.

"Rathcoole residents are known for their community campaigning and sticking together in the most difficult of times.

"We’ve launched a community petition to show the clear opposition to these proposals. In its first five days, hundreds of residents from Rathcoole and across north Belfast have signed up to our campaign.

"My message to the Department for Communities is clear. There’s a housing crisis across north Belfast and any attempt to remove these vital family homes will be strongly resisted.”

Responding to a request for an update on the proposal from the Newtownabbey Times, a Housing Executive spokesperson said: “Our Tower Block Action Plan was approved by our board and the Department for Communities in 2019 and the current intention is that this plan will see the removal of all tower blocks under our ownership.

“A number of business cases for tower block removals have been submitted and we’ve already begun the process of demolishing all of our towers.

“In December, we submitted the latest business case to the Department for the Communities, which proposes the removal of Abbotscoole House and its replacement by new social housing on the combined Monkscoole/Abbotscoole cleared sites. We await the decision to be made.

"There are 58 units in Abbotscoole House. A total of 26 of these are occupied by NIHE tenants, 17 are leasehold properties, seven are in use for short-term accommodation and eight are void.

“As part of business case process, visits have been carried out with all our tenants, leaseholders and private residents in Abbotscoole House, as far as possible.

“Additionally, we arranged another public consultation event in a community centre close to Abbotscoole House in July 2023 to outline our plans.

“Residents were provided with the opportunity to speak directly to our staff and view potential redevelopment plans for the site.

“Over half the residents occupying Abbotscoole House attended – a mixture of NIHE tenants and owner occupiers and a range of views on the proposals were expressed. We await the decision on the latest business case and we’ll update residents in due course.”

Confirming no decision has been made, a Departmental spokesperson said: “The consideration of the business case for Abbotscoole is ongoing and no decision has as yet been made."

Neighbouring Monkscoole House was demolished in 2023. Two other adjacent tower blocks, Carncoole House and Glencoole House, will be improved and retained for a longer period.