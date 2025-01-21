Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The loved ones of a Rathcoole man, who passed away following a cardiac arrest shortly before Christmas, are raising funds in his memory to purhcase defibrillators for the local community.

David Richmond, who was from the Drumcree Place area of the estate, passed away on December 15 2024 at the age of 44.

In memory of the father-of-three, a fundraising effort has been launched to collect donations to buy defibrillators in a bid to help others who may need access to the life-saving equipment in a medical emergency.

A charity night is due to take place in the 1st Newtownabbey Linfield Supporters’ Club (6 Innis Park Newtownabbey) on March 15. Tickets for the event are priced at £5, with all monies raised going to the defibrillator initiative. A number of ballots are to be staged on the evening.

David Richmond passed away on December 15 2024 following a cardiac arrest. (Pic supplied by Richmond family).

An online fundraising page has also been established. Over £8,400 has been raised at the time of publication.

If you would like to donate, click here

Meanwhile, CPR and defibrillator training sessions are being organised by members of the RATH community group.

A spokesperson for the Rathcoole-based organisation said: “We're providing free fully-accredited (with certificate on completion) first aid with CPR and defibrillator training to residents of Rathcoole.

“Following a medical emergency within the area there is a raised awareness of its importance and we as a group want to help. The first five minutes after a cardiac arrest are the most crucial and with immediate treatment before paramedics arrive, it can vastly improve the outcome for the person.”

For more information, or to register for the upcoming training sessions, contact the RATH Community Group Facebook page.