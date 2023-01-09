Nominations are now open for this year’s Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Sports Awards.

With categories covering every area and age group in local sport, there are opportunities to honour those athletes, players, backroom volunteers and club members who dedicate themselves day and daily to being the best they can be.

Categories include Junior Sportsperson, School Sporting Performance, Person/Team with a Disability, Best Manager/Coach, Community Participation, Best Team, Services to Sport and Sportsperson of the Year.

There is also the Sporting Hall of Fame and two bursaries up for grabs to help give rising sports stars a welcome boost.

Nominations for the awards are invited before before Monday, January 23, at 12noon.

The awards prize-giving event will be held on Thursday, March 16, at the Galgorm Hotel and compered by sports presenter Nicola McCarthy.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, commented: “I am delighted to officially launch the opening of the nominations for the Mid and East Antrim Sports Awards 2023 and look forward to celebrating the best of our sporting success.

“We have so much sporting talent across our borough, from the people who dedicate themselves to coaching the next generation of athletes to those who turn up every day to train and compete at the highest levels. There’s no better way to recognise them than a nomination for these special awards.”