Norman Dunn tribute: former council chief served Newtownabbey for over 50 years

Norman Dunn.

Mr Dunn, who served on the legacy Newtownabbey Borough Council for over 50 years, died in hospital on July 13 after a short period of illness.

Norman began his career with the council in September 1959 and after a series of promotions, was appointed chief executive in September 1996- a position he held until his retirement in 2010.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had been employed in the role of Recreation officer as well as various other clerical, financial and administrative posts before becoming director of Parks and Recreation in May 1974. Mr Dunn held this post until September 1976 before being appointed director of Leisure Services until September 1978.

He was then director of Leisure and Technical Services until January 1996. Until September 1996 he was acting Town Clerk and chief executive.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross, led tributes to Mr Dunn.

Ald Ross said: “At his retirement in March 2010, Norman had more than 50 years service in council. This incredible achievement was recognised by the award of the Freedom of the Borough in October 2009 and an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in June 2010 for services to local government.

“Norman will be sadly missed and on behalf of the council, I want to extend my condolences to his wife Maureen, their children Mark, Michael, Jane and Julie and the wider family circle at this difficult time.”

Mr Dunn held a Diploma in Management Studies and a Master of Arts. He was also a member of the Institute of Leisure and Amenity Management and a member of the Institute of Wastes Management.

Varied Interests

A member of Carrickfergus Golf Club, he had a variety of interests including theatre, gardening and wine.

Mr Dunn is survived by his wife Maureen, children Mark, Michael, Jane and Julie and grandchildren Callum, Clarence, Ruby, Rose and Skye.

A service of thanksgiving took place in the Church of Ascension Cloughfern on July 21.