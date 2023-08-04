A Coleraine teenager has been honoured for a second time for saving three children and two adults who had gotten into difficulties in the sea at Portrush.

17-year-old Marley Shaw was on the beach at the West Strand on August 12, 2022, when he went to the rescue of the group.

The North Coast Integrated College student has already been awarded a Testimonial on Vellum from the Royal Humane Society and now has received the League of Mercy distinguished award for bravery.

An Army Cadet, Marley used his training to go to the rescue of the people who were, the Royal Humane Society’s citation states “in imminent danger of drowning in the sea off West Strand Beach, Portrush, Northern Ireland.”

Marley Shaw (Second left) at the award presentation in Mansion House in London with (from left) his grandfather Samuel Crawford, grandmother Carol Crawford and mother Louise Shaw. Credit Louise Shaw

The citation continued: "Initially he saw two young boys struggling and he was able to grab these and pass them to safety. Next, his mother who was close by and holding one of the boys, lost her footing and both went under.

“Marley reacted immediately and saved them both. Finally, he then saw that a mother and her daughter had also got into difficulty whilst trying to help in the rescues. He swam out to support them and then helped them to the shore. His determined and persistent efforts saved their lives.”

When he received that award back in March, his school posted on social media: “You are an inspiration, Marley!”