Northern Health Trust expresses 'genuine remorse and regret' following patient's choking death

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust says ‘significant steps’ have been taken to improve procedures following the death of a patient in a choking tragedy.

The Trust was fined £10,000 at Coleraine Crown Court after pleading guilty to a single health and safety offence involving the death of a patient at Mid Ulster Hospital in 2014.

50-year-old Gerard McElhone, who was on a restricted diet requiring food to be pre-mashed, choked on a Brussels sprout while eating his Christmas dinner on December 25, 2014 and died later that evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mid Ulster Hospital in Magherafelt. Picture: Google

A joint investigation was carried out into the tragedy by the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) and the PSNI.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the Trust said steps have been taken to reduce the risk of such tragic cases.

"The Trust, its staff and all involved in Mr McElhone’s care deeply regret the events of Christmas Day 2014 and we extend an unreserved apology, and genuine remorse and regret, to Mr McElhone’s family.

"The death of Mr McElhone is a stark reminder to everyone within the organisation that, no matter the intentions or endeavour, or the procedures and planning, sometimes things can still go wrong.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"His death was a humbling and salutary reminder of this, and nothing the Trust says can, or should, detract from the hurt felt by Mr McElhone’s family and we acknowledge their devastating loss.

"In the time since December 2014, the Trust has taken significant steps to improve processes and procedures. This has included steps taken to reduce the risk of such tragic cases occurring through further training, communication, increased awareness of the risks of choking and more specific provision of modified meals for patients who require them.