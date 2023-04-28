Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
38 minutes ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
58 minutes ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet
2 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan
3 hours ago Foreign NHS doctors will not be evacuated from Sudan by UK
17 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer

Northern Health Trust expresses 'genuine remorse and regret' following patient's choking death

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust says ‘significant steps’ have been taken to improve procedures following the death of a patient in a choking tragedy.

By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:33 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 10:33 BST

The Trust was fined £10,000 at Coleraine Crown Court after pleading guilty to a single health and safety offence involving the death of a patient at Mid Ulster Hospital in 2014.

50-year-old Gerard McElhone, who was on a restricted diet requiring food to be pre-mashed, choked on a Brussels sprout while eating his Christmas dinner on December 25, 2014 and died later that evening.

Read More
Northern Health Trust fined over death of patient who choked on Christmas dinner...
Most Popular
Mid Ulster Hospital in Magherafelt. Picture: GoogleMid Ulster Hospital in Magherafelt. Picture: Google
Mid Ulster Hospital in Magherafelt. Picture: Google

A joint investigation was carried out into the tragedy by the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) and the PSNI.

A spokesperson for the Trust said steps have been taken to reduce the risk of such tragic cases.

"The Trust, its staff and all involved in Mr McElhone’s care deeply regret the events of Christmas Day 2014 and we extend an unreserved apology, and genuine remorse and regret, to Mr McElhone’s family.

"The death of Mr McElhone is a stark reminder to everyone within the organisation that, no matter the intentions or endeavour, or the procedures and planning, sometimes things can still go wrong.

"His death was a humbling and salutary reminder of this, and nothing the Trust says can, or should, detract from the hurt felt by Mr McElhone’s family and we acknowledge their devastating loss.

"In the time since December 2014, the Trust has taken significant steps to improve processes and procedures. This has included steps taken to reduce the risk of such tragic cases occurring through further training, communication, increased awareness of the risks of choking and more specific provision of modified meals for patients who require them.

"The Trust accepts that the fine imposed by the court reflects the seriousness of the offence and we re-iterate our profound apology to Mr McElhone’s family.”

Related topics:PSNI