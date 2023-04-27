Register
Northern Health Trust fined over death of patient who choked on Christmas dinner Brussels sprout

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has been fined £10,000 following the death of a patient who died after choking on a Brussels sprout during his Christmas dinner.

By Valerie Martin
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:19 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 15:19 BST

The Trust pleaded guilty to a single health and safety offence at Coleraine Crown Court following a joint investigation by the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) and the PSNI into the death of a patient at Mid Ulster Hospital in 2014.

Gerard McElhone, aged 50 years, was a patient at the Magherafelt hospital. On Christmas Day in 2014, Mr McElhone, who was on a restricted diet requiring food to be pre-mashed, choked on a Brussels sprout and died later that evening.

Speaking after the hearing, HSENI Inspector Linda Murphy said, “Choking can have serious consequences but is avoidable in cases where there is a known risk.

The Mid Ulster Hospital in Magherafelt. Picture: GoogleThe Mid Ulster Hospital in Magherafelt. Picture: Google
The Mid Ulster Hospital in Magherafelt. Picture: Google

"In this tragic case there was a failure to effectively communicate and implement dietary restrictions for Mr McElhone.

"Effective communication of a patient’s dietary requirements is vital in all health care settings.”

The investigation found that Mr McElhone was given the Brussels sprout in error by a member of staff, at his request on Christmas Day. Although Mr McElhone’s dietary restrictions had been identified by way of an earlier assessment, they were not effectively communicated.

In a statement, the HSENI said the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, as an employer, failed to ensure that reasonably practicable steps were taken to ensure the safety of Mr McElhone.

The Trust has been asked for a comment.

