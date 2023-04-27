Northern Health Trust fined over death of patient who choked on Christmas dinner Brussels sprout

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has been fined £10,000 following the death of a patient who died after choking on a Brussels sprout during his Christmas dinner.

The Trust pleaded guilty to a single health and safety offence at Coleraine Crown Court following a joint investigation by the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) and the PSNI into the death of a patient at Mid Ulster Hospital in 2014.

Gerard McElhone, aged 50 years, was a patient at the Magherafelt hospital. On Christmas Day in 2014, Mr McElhone, who was on a restricted diet requiring food to be pre-mashed, choked on a Brussels sprout and died later that evening.

Speaking after the hearing, HSENI Inspector Linda Murphy said, “Choking can have serious consequences but is avoidable in cases where there is a known risk.

The Mid Ulster Hospital in Magherafelt. Picture: Google

"In this tragic case there was a failure to effectively communicate and implement dietary restrictions for Mr McElhone.

"Effective communication of a patient’s dietary requirements is vital in all health care settings.”

The investigation found that Mr McElhone was given the Brussels sprout in error by a member of staff, at his request on Christmas Day. Although Mr McElhone’s dietary restrictions had been identified by way of an earlier assessment, they were not effectively communicated.

In a statement, the HSENI said the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, as an employer, failed to ensure that reasonably practicable steps were taken to ensure the safety of Mr McElhone.