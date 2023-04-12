The Public Health Agency has launched a Covid-19 spring booster vaccination campaign in Northern Ireland for people most at risk of serious illness if they contract the virus.

From today (Wednesday, April 12) this year’s spring booster will be offered to residents of care homes, people aged 75 and over and anyone aged five and over who are immunosuppressed.

The spring booster vaccine programme aims to help prolong protection already received from initial Covid vaccinations, ahead of any potential wave of the virus over the summer months.

The vaccines are being rolled out to eligible groups through GPs, community pharmacies and health and social care trusts.

Dr Joanne McClean, director of public health at the PHA, said: “Covid-19 is more serious in older people and in people with certain underlying health conditions, for these reasons they are being offered a spring booster of Covid-19 vaccine. I would urge everyone who falls into an eligible group to take up the offer of free vaccination when available.

"The vaccination programme here has been a huge success with over four million doses delivered across the programme so far, it has saved lives, allowed us to live with Covid, and eased pressure on our health service. However, Covid hasn’t gone away, and could potentially result in a real health threat, particularly for vulnerable members of our community. Vaccines are the most effective way to prevent infectious diseases as they teach our immune system how to recognise and fight viruses.

"Therefore PHA is urging everyone who falls into an eligible group to take up the offer of the spring booster as it will reduce the chance of you becoming severely unwell from Covid-19 this spring and summer.”

When and how will vaccinations be offered?

You should be offered an appointment between April and June, with those at highest risk being called in first. You will be invited to have your booster around six months from your last dose but you can have it from three months.

Community pharmacies will be visiting care homes to vaccinate eligible residents. People aged 75 and over who are eligible for vaccination should receive an invite in due course from their GP surgery or they could enquire if the vaccine is available via a community pharmacy.

Immunosuppressed individuals over the age of 18 will receive their vaccination via GPs or community pharmacies and health trusts will vaccinate those immunosuppressed individuals aged five to under 18 years of age, as identified by their GP. Housebound patients will be identified by GPs and trust district nursing teams will administer vaccinations.

