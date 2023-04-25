Register
Northern Ireland Battery Hen Rescue thanks Lisburn people for their generosity

Northern Ireland Battery Hen Rescue recently held a collection in Lisburn city centre to raise vital funds for the local charity.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 25th Apr 2023, 09:22 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 09:22 BST

The charity held the collection in Bow Street on Saturday April 8 and raised a fantastic £477.97.

Volunteers took to the streets of Lisburn to help with the collection. The small team at Northern Ireland Battery Hen Rescue would like to thank everyone who made a donation and to the volunteers who helped with the collection on the day.

Northern Ireland Battery Hen Rescue, which is based in Moira, has helped to rescue over 11,000 battery hens from across Northern Ireland and provided new homes where they can live free range and to higher animal welfare standards.

The charity works with battery farms across Northern Ireland to identify animals for rescue, and arranges all veterinary treatment to support their rehabilitation.

To find out more about Northern Ireland Battery Hen Rescue, visit https://www.facebook.com/NutHouseHenRescue/.

