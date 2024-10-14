Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A scheme offering paid Civil Service placements to 130 students has been launched in Northern Ireland.

Paid placements are available in more than 20 areas including agriculture, architecture, communications, economics, engineering, environment, geographic information systems, HR, ICT, planning, surveying and science.

They include an annual salary of £23,177 per annum, an attractive benefits package and peer support available through the Civil Service Student Network.

Launching the 2025-26 Civil Service Student Placement Scheme, Finance Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald described it as an “excellent opportunity” for students to gain valuable experience within the Civil Service.

"We have 130 places available to enable students to develop their professional skills and confidence, as they carry out meaningful work with real responsibility before finishing university.

"Since the scheme began, over 500 students have enjoyed a placement within the Civil Service and I am proud we have been able to help these students enhance their career prospects in their chosen area of employment.

"I hope the students who secure a placement this year will go on to consider a career in the Civil Service. I would encourage all eligible students to apply and experience a fulfilling role that helps improves the lives of our citizens.”

With the scheme providing opportunities for students in his Department, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minister Andrew Muir said: “DAERA has strongly supported the Student Placement Scheme since its inception, recognising the mutual benefits for both students and the Department.

Pictured with Finance Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald and Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir are Gráinne McCann - Ulster University student on a placement in NIEA, specialising in Geographic Information System (GIS); Cara Toner - Ulster University student on a HR placement in NICS HR within the Department of Finance; Valentin Stoenescu - Bangor University, Wales, student on placement in Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) within the Freshwater Monitoring & Assessment Unit.

"Over the past four years we have facilitated placements from policy to science-based roles, and everything in between, giving students an opportunity to experience the varied and diverse roles and responsibilities the Department has to offer. In the current academic year, the Department welcomed 44 students, and we look forward to further showcasing the important and interesting work we do as well as the potential career opportunities available in DAERA and the wider NICS.”

The competition is open to students currently studying towards an undergraduate degree, who will have successfully completed their second-year exams by the end of the 2024/25 academic year and who could undertake a placement for the 2025/26 academic year.

Applications are invited until noon on Friday, November 1, with placements expected to start late July / early September 2025 for a period of up to 51 weeks.

More information on the range of placements and details on how to apply are available at www.nicsrecruitment.org.uk/studentplacements