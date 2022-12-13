The Department for Communities has today (Tuesday) announced Cold Weather Payments have been extended to 11 more postcode areas as temperatures remain at freezing point and below in some areas of Northern Ireland.

The payments will be made automatically to eligible people in the following postcodes within the Castlederg and Thomastown weather stations:

Castlederg weather station postcode areas BT78, BT79, BT81, BT82;

Advertisement

Thomastown weather station postcode areas BT74, BT75, BT76, BT77, BT92, BT93 and BT94.

Temperatures remain at freezing point and below in some areas of the province.

Advertisement

This follows the trigger last week of Cold Weather Payments for eight postcodes in the Katesbridge weather station area: BT24, BT25, BT26 and BT30, BT31, BT32, BT33 and BT34.

The Met Office notifies the Department for Communities when the trigger for payments has been reached, that is when the average temperature is, or is forecast to be, zero degrees centigrade or below over seven consecutive days.

Advertisement

Only those qualifying customers living in these postcode areas will receive the £25 payment. The payments will be made automatically and there is no need to make a claim.