Northern Ireland Cold Weather Payment extension, who will receive it?

The Department for Communities has today (Tuesday) announced Cold Weather Payments have been extended to 11 more postcode areas as temperatures remain at freezing point and below in some areas of Northern Ireland.

By Terry Ferry
7 hours ago

The payments will be made automatically to eligible people in the following postcodes within the Castlederg and Thomastown weather stations:

Castlederg weather station postcode areas BT78, BT79, BT81, BT82;

Thomastown weather station postcode areas BT74, BT75, BT76, BT77, BT92, BT93 and BT94.

Temperatures remain at freezing point and below in some areas of the province.

This follows the trigger last week of Cold Weather Payments for eight postcodes in the Katesbridge weather station area: BT24, BT25, BT26 and BT30, BT31, BT32, BT33 and BT34.

The Met Office notifies the Department for Communities when the trigger for payments has been reached, that is when the average temperature is, or is forecast to be, zero degrees centigrade or below over seven consecutive days.

Only those qualifying customers living in these postcode areas will receive the £25 payment. The payments will be made automatically and there is no need to make a claim.

Customers in Castlederg and Thomastown postcode areas can expect to receive their payment by Wednesday, December 21 2022.

Northern IrelandDepartment for Communities