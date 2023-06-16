In a year that one of Northern Ireland’s most loved performers is celebrating 30 years in showbiz, Peter Corry, who lives in Hillsborough, has now received the veritable icing on the cake having been awarded the prestigious title of Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his services to music and entertainment in Northern Ireland.

Throughout his three-decade-long journey, Peter has continually captivated audiences with his talents as a performer and also as a leading producer with his exclusive production house, Peter Corry Productions.

His performances, outstanding ability to create bespoke entertainment packages and his passion and love for supporting young performers in his role as Artistic Director for Belfast School of Performing Arts, all combined with his unwavering dedication and commitment to the art of music, has made Peter a beloved figure in the world of entertainment.

Reacting to the news, Peter said: "I am truly humbled and absolutely thrilled to receive the MBE.

Entertainer Peter Corry has been awarded an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours. Pic Credit: Peter Corry

"It is a tremendous honour to be recognised for my work in the entertainment industry, and it is a career that I have truly loved these last 30 years and one that I look forward to enjoying for many years to come.

“I’d would like to express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me throughout my career and to those who have nominated me for this prestigious award.

"This recognition is not only a personal milestone but also a testament to the power of music and its ability to bring joy, inspiration, and unity to people's lives.”

The MBE represents a crowning achievement in Peter Corry's remarkable career, adding yet another accolade to his extensive list of accomplishments.

Since winning a BBC/RTE talent contest, Peter has appeared on stages across the world including an impressive three-year stint on the West End as Inspector Javert in Cameron Macintosh’s Les Miserables, he also produced what was at the time the largest ever Les Mis concert at the then Odyssey arena with a cast of no less than 1000.

Peter also enjoys his role at BSPA, Northern Ireland’s most popular youth theatre company, which has a school in Lisburn. “Being Artistic Director for BSPA is undoubtedly one of the most rewarding roles I play, our ethos is not necessarily to see our students end up in a career on the stage, although that's fantastic when it happens, but to help them grow in confidence and develop into young adults that can take on anything the world throws at them no matter what path they choose, being able to step up on stage and perform certainly helps to build resilience, something I believe everyone can benefit from,” he said.

He is looking forward to bringing a number of shows to the stage over the coming months for both the public and the corporate world.

“We are working with a number of high-end brands to create really exciting bespoke entertainment packages and we are also looking forward to bringing back one of my favourite shows, ‘The Showman is Coming’ to the Theatre at the Mill, which will subsequently tour the Netherlands in the Autumn,” he added.