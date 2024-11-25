Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service warning after extension lead left on mattress causes fire in bedroom

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has issued a warning over the use of electrical items after they were called to a house fire at the weekend.

The latest warning came after firefighters dealt with a fire that had broken out in an upstairs bedroom of a home.

They determined the fire was started by an extension lead that had been plugged in and left on the mattress.

"For your safety, please ensure all electrical items are turned off and unplugged when not in use and extension leads have sufficient air to remain cool and are kept off soft furnishings,” a spokesperson for the NIFRS said.

The NIFRS said that fires in the home can be caused by faulty electrical appliances, plugs and cables but many occur due to mistakes from homeowners.

They urge the public to follow this advice around electricals:

Don’t overload electrical sockets.

Use the correct fuse.

Don’t dry clothes close to electric heaters.

Look for the CE mark when buying electrical equipment.

Never use electrical appliances in a bathroom due to the risk of electrocution.

Never allow water to touch electrics – this can cause electrocution or fire.

Switch off appliances at night unless they are designed to be left on eg. fridge/freezers.

Hair straighteners can get extremely hot. Switch off after use and leave to cool on a heatproof surface.

Only buy approved chargers for rechargeable devices; cheaper options may be unsafe.

Do not over-charge devices and always unplug before going to bed at night.

Do not charge devices on a flammable surface; this increases the risk of fire spread.

Servicing of electrical appliances, especially ones that run at high speeds, should be carried out annually by a qualified electrician/engineer.