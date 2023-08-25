Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service links up with knitting groups to create special Trauma Teddies

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) has joined up with local knitting groups across Northern Ireland, including Knit and Natter in Lisburn, to create hand-knitted teddies which can be given out as a comfort item to children, or adults with dementia or a learning disability, at incidents NIFRS attends.

So far, nine knitting groups have contributed to the project and the teddies are being carried by 48 NIFRS Officers across Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Watch Commander Bryan McCaul, who is leading the project, explained: “The idea is that NIFRS Officers will carry the hand-knitted ‘trauma teddies’ with them in their fire cars to give out to people in need of comfort at incidents we attend.

“We are honoured that local knitting groups, who are based throughout Northern Ireland, are taking the time and effort to create these special teddies for us.

Watch Commander Bryan McCaul with members of Lisburn ‘Knit and Natter’ who contributed to the Trauma Teddies project. Pic credit: NIFRS

“We also hope to give something back to the knitters who have helped us by going out to them and delivering free home fire safety talks.

"We speak to the knitters about potential fire dangers in their homes, make sure they know about the importance of having working smoke alarms and a fire escape plan, and encourage them to apply for a free Home Fire Safety Check if eligible.

“I’ve been really moved by the eagerness of knitting groups across Northern Ireland who have given their time and energy to this worthwhile project.