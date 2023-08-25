Enjoy an evening of musical entertainment to raise money for MNDA charity
The event, organised by Brian Johnston, is to be held in Saintfield Presbyterian Church hall on Saturday October 7 at 7.45pm.
Although classically trained, Jonathan and Iryna’s programme will include music of many different genres and their feast of musical riches should offer something for all tastes, with light classical, popular, ragtime and traditional music included.
Brian has been fundraising for MNDA for a number of years through entertaining, organising concerts, the sale of hand crafted wooden reindeer for Christmas and his two ‘books of humour’, and this is a further opportunity to raise much needed funds for a most worthy charity.
The books as well as Jonathan and Iryna’s CDs will be available at the event.
If you would like to purchase tickets contact Brian on 07773 765781 or email to: [email protected].