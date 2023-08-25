Enjoy an evening of musical entertainment to raise money for MNDA charity

The Motor Neurone Disease Association is to benefit from a musical evening presented by the ever popular husband and wife duo, Jonathan and Iryna Johnston, on flute and piano respectively.

The event, organised by Brian Johnston, is to be held in Saintfield Presbyterian Church hall on Saturday October 7 at 7.45pm.

Although classically trained, Jonathan and Iryna’s programme will include music of many different genres and their feast of musical riches should offer something for all tastes, with light classical, popular, ragtime and traditional music included.

Jonathan and Iryna Johnston will be performing at Saintfield Presbyterian Church hall on Saturday October 7 in aid of MNDA charity. Pic credit: Jonathan and Iryna Johnston

Brian has been fundraising for MNDA for a number of years through entertaining, organising concerts, the sale of hand crafted wooden reindeer for Christmas and his two ‘books of humour’, and this is a further opportunity to raise much needed funds for a most worthy charity.

The books as well as Jonathan and Iryna’s CDs will be available at the event.