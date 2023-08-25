Register
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Enjoy an evening of musical entertainment to raise money for MNDA charity

The Motor Neurone Disease Association is to benefit from a musical evening presented by the ever popular husband and wife duo, Jonathan and Iryna Johnston, on flute and piano respectively.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 25th Aug 2023, 09:45 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 09:46 BST

The event, organised by Brian Johnston, is to be held in Saintfield Presbyterian Church hall on Saturday October 7 at 7.45pm.

Although classically trained, Jonathan and Iryna’s programme will include music of many different genres and their feast of musical riches should offer something for all tastes, with light classical, popular, ragtime and traditional music included.

Read More
Moira welcomes record numbers to this year’s Speciality Food Fair
Jonathan and Iryna Johnston will be performing at Saintfield Presbyterian Church hall on Saturday October 7 in aid of MNDA charity. Pic credit: Jonathan and Iryna JohnstonJonathan and Iryna Johnston will be performing at Saintfield Presbyterian Church hall on Saturday October 7 in aid of MNDA charity. Pic credit: Jonathan and Iryna Johnston
Jonathan and Iryna Johnston will be performing at Saintfield Presbyterian Church hall on Saturday October 7 in aid of MNDA charity. Pic credit: Jonathan and Iryna Johnston

Brian has been fundraising for MNDA for a number of years through entertaining, organising concerts, the sale of hand crafted wooden reindeer for Christmas and his two ‘books of humour’, and this is a further opportunity to raise much needed funds for a most worthy charity.

The books as well as Jonathan and Iryna’s CDs will be available at the event.

If you would like to purchase tickets contact Brian on 07773 765781 or email to: [email protected].