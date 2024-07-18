Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some parents and guardians across Northern Ireland are missing out on free school meals and uniform grants according to the Education Authority (EA).

The organisation is actively encouraging applications, preferably by July 26, to ensure support is in place for the new school year.

While the vast majority of eligible parents do make an application, there are those who do not and the EA wants to ensure that all those entitled are aware that making an application is now quicker and easier than ever.

Through the new multi-purpose portal, EA Connect, families can now log on to make an application for free school meals and uniform grants, school admissions, SEN annual reviews and transport assistance all in the same place.

Making an application is less time-consuming as each child’s details only need to be entered onto EA Connect once and will be available for use in all applications thereafter. For example, if you have already applied for a school place this year using EA Connect, your child’s details will already be stored.

By the end of June 2024, more than 22,000 free school meals and uniform grant applications had been made via EA Connect.

The EA said this is more than twice as many as the same time last year, with more than 90 percent of those using EA Connect for this purpose rating their experience as ‘good’ or ‘very good’.

More information is available at www.eani.org.uk/fsm

EA’s Head of Pupil Admissions and Financial Support Service, Chris Scott, a former school principal, said it was critical for families to be able to access the support they needed quickly and simply.

"Having a nutritious school meal each day will help pupils make the most of their educational experience and be the best they can be inside and outside the classroom, which is EA’s vision for every child and young person we serve.

"We are committed to making the free school meals and uniform grant application process as straightforward as possible and the feedback from users of EA Connect has been overwhelmingly positive.

"I would encourage all eligible families to submit their applications via EA Connect byJuly 26 to make sure they have the support they need in place for the start of the new school year, although applications will remain open beyond that date.”