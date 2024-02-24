Northern Ireland home heating oil prices now at lowest in seven months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Consumer Council, which carries out a weekly price check across all of Northern Ireland’s local council areas, has revealed that the average cost of 500 litres is now £349.02.

Similar drops in price have also been recorded for 300 litres, with the average price in Northern Ireland now £220.52 and for 900 litres with the average price now £618.18

When compared with prices throughout the past months, the current cost of topping up a tank is currently at its lowest since July 27, 2023.

The weekly price check by the Consumer Council shows that the cost of home heating oil in Northern Ireland has dropped to its lowest since July 2023. Picture: National World

While the latest prices show a welcome downturn, householders are still advised shopping around for the best deal as many suppliers will deliver further afield at no extra cost.

The Consumer Council figures also show a difference between Northern Ireland’s local council areas.

The highest average price for 300 litres this week is £223.65 in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon while the lowest average price of £217.82 was found in Derry City and Strabane.

When it comes to 500 litres, residents of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon are again paying the highest average price of £352.07 while in Ards and North Down it is the lowest at £347.50.

The highest average cost of 900 litres, meanwhile, is currently £622.55 in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon while the lowest is £614.85 in Ards and North Down

The Housing Executive’s Oil Savings Network (NIOSN) is encouraging new members, both tenants and private homeowners, to join up to benefit from negotiated weekly savings.

Emma Stubbs, the Housing Executive’s assistant director, Private Sector Investment and Sustainable Development, Regional Services, said: “We want to help householders reduce their bills and make their money go further in these times of high prices.

"To help lower energy costs, our NIOSN team check prices with our registered suppliers every day so that we can bring the best deals to Network members.

"We can usually find you a price which is lower than Northern Ireland’s average heating costs per litre and in 2022 / 23 members made average weekly savings of £10 to £25 for 200 litres.

“Any household can join the network, not just Housing Executive tenants. You become a member when you register your first name, mobile number and postcode, and you can then take advantage of the current savings immediately.

“We would encourage all householders to get in touch to find out more about this important service to help reduce your bills.”

The NI Oil Savings Network is managed by the Housing Executive’s NI Energy