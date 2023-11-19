What are your thoughts on paying for parking when you visit someone in hospital or attend an appointment?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Department of Health is urging members of the public to make their opinions known during an eight-week consultation on the option of re-introducing car parking charges at hospitals across Northern Ireland.

The consultation follows a direction from the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP, requiring Northern Ireland departments to launch public consultations on revenue raising measures. This is in the context of severe financial pressures on health and social services and across the public sector.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Income from car parking charges is currently used to cover provision and maintenance costs. However, this will change from May 2024 when parking charges will be removed following legislation passed by the previous NI Assembly. Providing and maintaining car parking services will then cost the health service in the region of £10 million each year.

Antrim Area Hospital. Picture: Google

The Department says that costs incurred as a result of hospital parking charges being ended will inevitably mean less money for health and social care services.

Views are now being sought from the public and all interested parties on the ‘Re-introduction of Hospital Parking Charges’ as a fair and appropriate measure to generate additional income for the Health Service. Car parking charges would be restored to the current charging position.

The existing policy already includes free and concessionary parking for patients on a particular care path. The Department says that if charges were to be re-introduced, these measures would be re-established and others could also be considered. This may include, for example: enhancing exceptions for persons with a diagnosis of a terminal illness and relatives of in-patients who are terminally ill and/or receiving end of life care; enhancing exceptions for patients with mental health disabilities and those accessing addiction services as parking charges may act as a barrier to access treatment; providing 30 minutes of parking free across all chargeable sites which will help staff and public set down and collect persons/items and providing free staff parking to permitted pass holders.