Northern Ireland Mountain Rescue Team thanks Magherafelt community for its support

The Northern Ireland Mountain Rescue Team held their annual street collection in Magherafelt on Saturday, September 23, in which they collected £651.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:19 BST
The Team would like to thank the local community for their support.

The Northern Ireland Mountain Rescue Team was established in 1980 to provide a search and rescue service for the north west and further afield.

The Team provides a 24 hour call-out service at the request of the PSNI requiring a high level of commitment from members.

