Northern Ireland mountaineer - and 10-time Everest summiteer - Noel Hanna dies on descent from Annapurna in Nepal

Northern Ireland’s renowned climber Noel Hanna has died on his descent from Annapurna.

According to expedition organisers, Noel Hanna from Dromara, a 10-time Everest summiteer from Northern Ireland breathed his last at Camp IV after he returned from the summit point.

And record-holding Indian woman climber Baljeet Kaur went missing near Camp IV while descending from the summit point, organisers said.

Earlier social media page Irish Seven Summits wrote: “Congrats to Noel Hanna from Dromara in Co. Down who today became the 1st climber from the Island of Ireland to summit the mighty Annapurna I (8,091m) alongside Dawa Nurbu Sherpa. This is 8000m peak #4 for Noel.”

But a later post from Irish Seven Summits said: “RIP Noel. I don't know what to say. This is shocking and heartbreaking. Thinking of Lynne and remembering an awesome guy today.”

On social media Mourne Mountains Adventures said: “Very saddened to hear of the passing of Noel Hanna this morning, local to the Mournes Noel was the first person from Ireland to successfully climb K2, and astonishingly he climbed the summit of Everest 10 times.

"There is some peace in that he spent his last moments doing what he loved best, such a great man and one of N. Ireland’s finest Mountaineers.

Dromara man Noel Hanna, pictured here at Mount Everest, has died on his descent from Annapurna.

“I had the pleasure of interviewing Noel on two occasions, he will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

My condolences go out to his wife Lynne and the rest of his family, RIP Noel”.

Noel and Lynne, who lived in Dromara, were the first married couple to reach the summit of Mount Everest in 2009.

Lynne and Noel Hanna were the first married couple from Northern Ireland to reach the summit of Everest in 2009