A petition backed by thousands of people frustrated by the state of Northern Ireland’s roads has been handed directly to the Infrastructure Minister by Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The DUP MP’s ‘Fix Our Roads’ petition calls for urgent action to address the poor state of the road network.

She described the situation as “a disgrace” and that it must be addressed as a matter of priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The people of Northern Ireland are fed up with excuses. Potholes, broken signs, overgrown verges, the basics aren’t being done,” she said.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart delivers her 'Fix Our Roads' campaign to Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins. Picture: Carla Lockhart

"I don’t blame the local staff who work hard with limited resources. The fault lies with the direction of travel set by the Department. It’s time for the Minister to get back to basics and deliver.”

Carla Lockhart said that by presenting the petition, she has left the Minister in no doubt about the strength of feeling on this issue.

"Northern Ireland deserves better, and I will continue to press for action until we see results,” she stressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I also raised with the Minister the long-overdue A1 safety works in Banbridge and the potential for further delay in the wake of the A5 ruling.

"It is clear that the Minister and other political parties need to recognise that their pursuit of unrealistic climate change targets is strangling the economy, costing the taxpayer dearly, and holding back projects that are vital to public safety. This must change.

"Alongside this, I pressed the need for significant investment in Lurgan, where long-promised park and ride facilities have still not been delivered.

"The lack of provision is restricting commuter options and adding pressure to local roads. On top of that, the extensive downtime on the railway line through Lurgan is badly damaging local businesses and disrupting the daily lives of commuters who rely on reliable train services. This is unacceptable and must be addressed urgently.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP also raised “unacceptable delays” in the Blue Badge scheme.

"Bureaucracy is leaving vulnerable people without the support they need and deserve. The Department must get a grip of this process and put people first,” she said.

"Our communities deserve a roads network that is safe, maintained and fit for purpose, and I will not stop until this is delivered.”