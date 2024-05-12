Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland may have enjoyed the warmest temperatures of the year so far on Saturday but it looks set to change on Sunday with a thunderstorm warning in place for some areas.

Temperatures of 23.8 °C were recorded on Saturday at Aldergrove in Co Antrim and Magilligan in Co Derry / Londonderry with many people taking advantage of the fine weather to enjoy a day out or to work outdoors.

The warm temperatures and dry conditions over the past few days were especially enjoyed by all those who headed to the north coast for this year’s NW200 motorbike races.

Now with a change on the way, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms developing, especially in areas to the west of Lough Neagh.

The weather warning is in place from 11am until 7pm on Sunday for counties Derry / Londonderry, Fermanagh, Tyrone, and parts of Co Armagh.

Forecasters say heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms may develop across western Northern Ireland during Sunday day time.

They warn that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is also a possibilities that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Anna Watson, Charlotte Rea and Sophie Watson cooling off at Helen's Bay on Saturday. Picture: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Sunday will start dry and bright but scattered showers will soon developing in the west. These will become heavy and possibly thundery by afternoon, gradually extending eastwards later. The maximum temperature will be 22 °C.

Cloudy with any lingering showers will soon dying out on Sunday night. A few clearer spells are possible before low cloud spreads in through the early hours, with coastal fog in places. The minimum temperature will be 9 °C.

The Met Office said Monday will have a dry but cloudy start. Persistent and at times heavy rain is forecast to push north through the afternoon, lasting through the evening. The maximum temperature will be 16 °C.

Henry Cooke enjoys a day out at Helen's Bay on Saturday. Picture: Declan Roughan / Press Eye