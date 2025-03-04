A lucky Northern Ireland woman has landed a whopping £1m in a recent National Lottery draw.

The mystery winner – known only as Miss M from Antrim – claimed the massive sum in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on Friday, February 14.

According to the operator of the National Lottery, the new millionaire plans to buy a new car and treats for her family.

EuroMillions Millionaire Maker guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw, but the special draw on Valentine’s Day saw 14 UK millionaires made in one night.

The Northern Ireland winner, who played via the National Lottery app, has become one of more than nine million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “This lucky winner has certainly caught a lucky ‘brake’ as she has zoomed into millionaire status after winning this fantastic EuroMillions prize. What great news for Miss M, who can look forward to a new car and treating her family. Huge congratulations!”