A Northern Ireland woman has shared her own personal experience to encourage others to be aware of the subtle signs which may indicate someone is having a stroke.

Freda Faloon said she spotted some concerning symptoms on August 1 this year.

"I noticed a tingling in my lip, some swelling and a slight droop on my face. My family was away at the time, but I knew something wasn't right,” she said.

Freda wisely sought help from a neighbour, who took her to the local chemist, they advised her to contact her GP who then told her to attend the Emergency Department.

Freda Faloon. Picture: SE Health and Social Care Trust.

"I was admitted to the Ulster Hospital for six days, where the staff were fantastic, adjusting my medication and monitoring me. My confidence was low at first, but thanks to their care and my family's support, I am now on the road to recovery,"

Freda, who is from Belfast, was diagnosed with a Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), which left her initially shaken, but she now feels more confident, enjoying activities like driving and reconnecting with her friends and neighbours.

Stroke is one of the leading causes of disability and death globally, including here in Northern Ireland. Early awareness and response are critical, as timely treatment can significantly reduce the impact of a stroke.

Dr Jeenat Khan, Ulster Hospital Specialty Doctor in Stroke Medicine, highlighted the importance of immediate treatment.

Dr Jeenat Khan, Specialty Doctor, Stroke Medicine. Picture: SE Health and Social Care Trust.

"Recognising stroke symptoms is vital. Look for facial droop, arm or leg weakness and speech disturbances. Remember 'FAST' - Facial weakness, Arm or leg weakness, Speech disturbance, and Time to call emergency services.

"Acting quickly can save lives and reduce long-term disability, said Dr Khan.

Lifestyle changes play a huge role in stroke prevention, Dr Khan emphasises.

"A balanced diet, regular physical activity and managing conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes are key to reducing stroke risk. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol consumption."

Freda Faloon with her son Mark. Picture: SE Health and Social Care Trust.

For stroke survivors, support does not end with hospital care. The rehabilitation team, including Community Stroke Services, helps individuals continue recovery at home, where patients often experience better outcomes.

"Many stroke patients experience fatigue and even depression post-stroke, but these are not lifelong challenges," Dr Khan reassured. "An exercise programme, support groups and assistance from local charities, such as the Stroke Association and Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke, can provide ongoing support and connection with others on a similar journey."

As Freda continues her recovery, she is determined to raise awareness.

"It is crucial for everyone to know the signs of a stroke and seek help immediately," she urges. "I am grateful for the care I received and hope my story encourages others to act quickly if they notice unusual symptoms."

More information on stroke awareness, prevention and support can be found at Stroke Association Northern Ireland Helpline (0303) 303 3100 and Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke on (028) 9032 0184.

The NHS describes a TIA or ‘mini stroke’ as being caused by a temporary disruption in the blood supply to part of the brain. The disruption in blood supply results in a lack of oxygen to the brain.

It says that in the early stages of a TIA, it's not possible to tell whether someone is having a TIA or a full stroke.