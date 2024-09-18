Northern Ireland's 10 best-selling Morelli's Ice Cream flavours for summer 2024
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The ice cream producer, founded in 1911, has detailed its best-selling flavours for this year. Sales data released by the Coleraine-based firm shows Honeycomb is Northern Ireland’s favourite flavour, knocking Double Cream Vanilla into second place.
This summer saw Chocolate and Rainbow sprinkles selected as Northern Ireland’s favourite toppings. The figures also illustrate how Devil’s Churn Ripple was the best-selling new flavour of 2024.
The company’s branches in Portrush, Portstewart and Ballycastle see more ice cream sales than anywhere else in Northern Ireland, while the most popular day for an ice cream is still Sunday.
Sunday has seen the highest percentage of sales for Morelli’s Ice Cream for over 50 years in a row.
Sales also increased significantly during the Northern Ireland International Airshow, Lammas Fair and during the summer Bank Holidays.
Some 80s and 90s classic flavours made a resurgence this year, including Bubblegum, which makes a return to the top 10 after Belgian Chocolate Chip disappeared off the bestseller list for 2024. Unicorn, the candyfloss flavour that made its debut in the top 10 last year, retains its spot in 2024.
Meanwhile, in 2023, tubs accounted for 60 per cent of Morelli’s sales with cones making up 40 per cent. This year, cones have caught up, with sales now evenly split between tubs (50 per cent) and cones (50 per cent).
Morelli’s top 10 bestselling flavours of summer 2024:
- Honeycomb
- Double Cream Vanilla
- Chocolate
- Mint and Chocolate Chip
- Raspberry Ripple
- Unicorn
- Oreos and Cream
- Strawberry
- Sea Salty Caramel
- Bubblegum
Morelli’s bestselling ice cream toppings of summer 2024:
- Chocolate sprinkles
- Rainbow sprinkles
- Honeycomb pieces
- Oreo Biscuit
- Lotus Crumb
The company revealed the best-selling flavours across each county in Northern Ireland:
- County Antrim:
- Honeycomb
- Double Cream Vanilla
- Chocolate
- County Armagh:
- Honeycomb
- Double Cream Vanilla
- Chocolate
- County Down:
- Double Cream Vanilla
- Honeycomb
- Chocolate
- County Fermanagh:
- Double Cream Vanilla
- Honeycomb
- Mint and Chocolate Chip
- County Londonderry:
- Honeycomb
- Double Cream Vanilla
- Raspberry Ripple
- County Tyrone:
- Double Cream Vanilla
- Honeycomb
- Raspberry Ripple
Commenting on this year’s ice cream trends, Daniela Morelli-Kerr, from Morelli’s Ice Cream, said: “We love looking back each year at the trends in our sales, so we can develop new products with our loyal customers in mind. We can see the Salted Caramel trend is still going strong, and we think Salted Chocolate will be a follow-up trend and one to watch for next year.
“Although our new and more unusual flavours are becoming more popular, it’s the traditional flavours that remain at the top. I think we’ll always be a nation of Vanilla and Honeycomb lovers, but it’s great to see flavours like Devil’s Churn Ripple breaking into the bestseller charts.”
The sales figures have been released by Morelli’s Ice Cream following a successful year for the business, expanding into 120 Sainsbury’s UK stores, winning the ‘Best Vanilla’ award at the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA) National Ice Cream Championships and sending a consignment of ice cream to the family’s home village Casalattico in Italy for an annual festival celebrating Irish culture.
Speaking on the company’s recent successes, Daniela added: “From expanding to a further 120 Sainsbury’s stores across the UK, to sending ice cream to our home village in Italy, we’re proud to say 2024 has been a great year for Morelli’s Ice Cream. We are so grateful to our customers for their continued support, especially on Sundays!”