A 14-year-old from Banbridge in Northern Ireland had his wish come true after meeting Hollywood stars at the European Gala Celebration of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as guests of honour at the glitzy event.

Ollie Montgomery, who is a huge Guardians of the Galaxy fan, had his wish made into a reality by Disneyland Paris and Make-A-Wish, the charity which grants wishes for critically ill children.

Through the generosity of The Walt Disney Company and Disneyland Paris, Ollie and his Mum, Dad and sister Poppy-Rose got to mingle with the stars, meeting Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldaña, famed for their roles as Star-Lord and Gamora in the world-renowned movie franchise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ollie, who was diagnosed with leukaemia at just 11-years-old and had to endure a three-and-a-half-year treatment journey, was ecstatic about the wish which didn’t take him long to choose.

“Ollie absolutely loves Guardians of the Galaxy so this has been the most wonderful celebration for Ollie and his sister Poppy and has really helped us close the door on a truly horrid time for our family,” said Ollie’s Mum Kate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They were so excited on the build-up to his special wish, and to meet Hollywood stars was amazing and just unbelievably surreal. We can’t thank everyone enough for giving Ollie this most special couple of days.”

As part of the wish, Ollie and his family were also treated to the VIP Disney experience, including a stay at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, parks tickets for the family, discovery of the Marvel Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park before going to the European gala screening in the evening.

On meeting the stars of the movie, Ollie said: “I couldn’t believe it when I got meet Star Lord! It’s been the most amazing weekend I could have ever wished for.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ollie with his mum, dad and sister Poppy-Rose met the stars of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

As well as being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, over the last couple of years Ollie has had to deal with a severe case of e-coli and shingles.

Kate said: “He’s been through so much so to see his face when he first saw Star-Lord was a moment of pure happiness we’ll all never forget.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Amongst all the sadness and difficulties of his illness, we’ve always tried to remain upbeat so this is the most incredible way to draw a line in the sand on a really hard few years.

“Effectively, throughout his illness, Ollie’s bones were dying. But he’s never, ever given up and amazes us every day with his courage. His bones are regenerating well and he’s doing really well at school.

Ollie was excited to meet the stars of Guardians of the Galaxy during his Make-A-Wish visit to Disneyland Paris

“Ollie’s wish has meant everything to him, and it still means everything to us. I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who donates to Make-A-Wish UK for helping make Ollie’s and other children’s wishes come true – it really makes the most amazing difference.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kerry Phillips, Wishgranting Team Leader at Make-A-Wish UK, said: “We believe that all eligible children deserve the benefits a wish can provide as it can bring light and joy to children and their loved ones during the darkest of times and help create magical memories that last a lifetime.”

Ollie with his mum, dad, and sister Poppy-Rose at Disneyland Paris