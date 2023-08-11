Northern Trust offering new volunteer befriender roles in adult centres for the first time

New roles are being created within the Northern Health and Social Care Trust area for people interested in providing friendship and support to adults with learning disabilities.

The Trust is urging anyone interested in becoming a volunteer befriender based in adult centres across the area to come forward.

The aim is that, through this new role, volunteers will work closely with service users to develop their confidence and independence through companionship, compassion and encouragement.

Paula Marshall, the Trust’s Health and Wellbeing Manager for Volunteering and Inclusion, said: “We are very pleased to offer these new opportunities throughout our network of adult centres. Volunteer befrienders will support staff to ensure we are providing meaningful and enriching day-to-day experiences for our service users, while creating a real sense of belonging and purpose for everyone involved.

Northern Trust volunteers Susan Hoy and Evelyn Redmond pictured at a recent celebration event. Picture: Northern Trust

"Becoming a volunteer offers many benefits, and in this role you can look forward to meeting new people, helping others and developing your own skills, while gaining a useful insight in to the health and social care sector.

"If this appeals to you, and you have a genuine interest in helping people within a learning disability setting, please get in touch with us.”

Susan Hoy has been a Macmillan volunteer for the past nine years.

Reflecting on her experiences during that time she said: “I love meeting all those who use the services I’m involved in. It’s a real privilege to be a volunteer sharing in people lives and I feel I receive so much more from my volunteer role than I give.”

Volunteer befriender opportunities are now available in 10 different centres – Rathmoyle (Ballycastle), Mountfern (Coleraine), Millbrook (Ballymoney), Magherafelt Adult Centre, Cookstown Adult Centre, George Sloan (Ballymena), Hawthorns (Carrickfergus), Drumross (Newtonabbey), Larne Adult Centre and Antrim Adult Centre. Location preferences can be made on application.

Suitability conversations will be held week commencing September 4, with training due to take place on September 21 from 7pm – 9pm online via Microsoft Teams and in-person on Friday, October 6 at 10.15am in Coleraine and October 13 at 9.30am in Ballymena.

Anyone interested in receiving further information, or who would like to request an application pack, is asked to contact [email protected].