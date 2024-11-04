A planning application has been submitted to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for social housing on the site of the former Northgate pub in Carrickfergus.

The proposal seeks the demolition of the building at the North Street location in the town centre and construction of an apartment block to provide 17 new homes – 13 two-bedroom and four one-bedroom units – with disabled car parking spaces, shared amenity space and bicycle parking.

An arson attack extensively damaged the property in June 2013.

A design and access statement accompanying the application to the local authority says the aim of the proposal is to “sympathetically redevelop the vacant plot to provide high-quality residential accommodation” for social housing.

Former Northgate pub site. Google Maps

The application has been submitted by an agent on behalf of East Shore Social Ltd. The proposal would involve the demolition of the remaining sections of the former public house. The building is fire-damaged, with more than half of the roof collapsed. Part of the original bar building remains intact, the report says.

“The design brief for the residential scheme seeks to sensitively redevelop the former Northgate Bar site to create a more sustainable and efficient use of this accessible urban plot,” it explains.

“The design will respect the historical context of Carrickfergus, preserving the character and heritage of the surrounding Conservation Area, while enhancing the local street-scape and meeting the community’s social housing needs.”

The premises were damaged by fire in 2013. Photo: National World

The site lies within Carrickfergus Conservation Area and Area of Archaeological Potential in close proximity to the town’s historic North Gate and North Wall.

The report stated the proposed design “needs to sympathetically reflect the context, with careful consideration being given to the frontage along North Street to retain the historic character of this street, the roof-scape to prevent screening the existing views of the Carrickfergus Castle”.

It also says that the design is “influenced by the need to be inclusive for all”.

“The concept for this site is to design a scheme that creatively responds to the local context and provides a quality residential development that fits into this characteristic area of Carrickfergus,” the report continues.

It has also been stated: “This proposal will provide 100 per cent affordable housing. The scheme is intended to be owned and managed by a housing association and will offer 17 apartments for social rented tenure and meet an need identified by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.”

The Housing Executive has predicted that 856 new social housing properties will be needed in Mid and East Antrim by 2027.

Of these, the organisation says that 371 are required in Ballymena; 152 in Carrickfergus town; 75 in Larne town; 42 in Whitehead; 38 in Greenisland; 18 in Carnlough and four in Glenarm.

The Housing Executive has also highlighted a need for more accessible housing and at least 47 wheelchair accessible properties.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter