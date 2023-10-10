Register
‘Not a Nugget, Not an Ounce’ fundraising show for Save Our Sperrins group

Derry Girls star and Tyrone comedian, Kevin McAleer is to take part in a charity show this Sunday (October 15), to raise money for the campaign group Save Our Sperrins.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 10th Oct 2023, 12:19 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 12:38 BST
An eclectic mix of comedy, song, music and verse, the ‘Not a Nugget, Not an Ounce’ event will be held at 8pm in The Millennium Forum in Derry City.

As well as Kevin McAleer, performers at the show will also include Dani Larkin (singer), Emer Maguire (musical comedian and poet), Ursula McHugh (singer) with Dee Doherty on piano; Fintan Harvey (comedian), Conor O’Kane (singer), Sinéad Ní Mhearnóg (poet), Ríona McGread (singer), Orla Hamill (singer) and Loulou McQuaid (harpist).

'Not A Nugget, Not An Ounce' takes place this Sunday. Credit: Contributed'Not A Nugget, Not An Ounce' takes place this Sunday. Credit: Contributed
The show is organised by Save Our Sperrins environmental charity to raise funds for a forthcoming public inquiry into a planning application for a goldmine and processing plant in the Sperrins. Tickets cost £20.

