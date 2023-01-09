The number of people using Larne Foodbank has almost doubled in the past 12 months, that charity reports

And over 9,500 people have availed of the foodbank’s services in under a decade.

The figures were revealed in a new year message of thanks to partners and supporters.

Alex Munro, of Larne Foodbank, stated: “Throughout the years, church congregations, schools, shops and people throughout the Larne and Coast Road communities continue to donate to our charity. Without your unending and generous donations of food and other essential items we could not have helped over 12,621 people, and families, 4,202 of whom were children, since we began in 2013.

Christmas food parcels were delivered to families in the community in mid-December.

“Throughout the unprecedented times of Covid-19 you did not fail us. You continued to donate generously as we endeavoured to meet the needs (sometimes on a weekly basis) of those who, through no fault of their own, were forced to rely on the foodbank for their basic needs.

“Thanks to continuous financial support we were also able to introduce a voucher scheme, enabling those in food poverty to add a small amount of fresh food to their initial emergency food packs.

“2022 has been particularly difficult for everyone in our community. Although we are all are facing greatly increased heating, food and fuel costs, you still keep on giving! As Wendy said to Peter Pan: ‘How wonderful are you’.

“Because of your continued kindness we are able to continue to strive to meet the needs of those referred to us for help.

Combat Hunger

“To give you an example of how many lives your donations touch, from April 2022 to December 2022, compared with the same period in 2021, the number of people seeking our help has almost doubled to 1,749 (1,082 adults and 667 children). Each kind gesture can have a profound impact on someone else’s life.”

Larne Foodbank is part of a nationwide network, supported by the Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger.

Alex added: “Larne Foodbank has enjoyed working with you, the local community and our partners at Christians Against Poverty, Salvation Army, Larne Hygiene Bank and all the other agencies who help make Christmas a little less stressful for those in need.

