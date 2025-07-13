A man has died following a one-vehicle traffic collision in Co Antrim.

The crash took place at Ballyhill Road, Nutts Corner on Saturday evening.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit, stated: “Our officers received and responded to a report of a collision involving a white VW Golf in the area at approximately 5.50pm.

"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended, however, the driver of the vehicle sadly died at the scene.

"A male passenger travelling in the vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, not believed to be life threatening at this time.”

The Ballyhill Road was closed while detectives conducted enquiries and has now re-opened.

Police said their investigation remains ongoing and have asked anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage, or information which might assist, to get in touch.

The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1615 of 12/07/25.