Ochill Cultural Group looking forward to holding second 'Big Breakfast' morning
The “Burns Breakfast” in 2024 was a huge success for the group with around 250 breakfasts served, those attending learned about the poet Robert Burns and enjoyed various items of musical entertainment.
This year, the event takes place on Burns Day and breakfast will be available half an hour earlier, at 8am to help cope with the expected demand.
Musical entertainment this year is being provided by “3 Peas In A Pod” a local trio from Newmills.
Ochill Cultural Group is looking forward to welcoming old friends and new to the breakfast. During the last few years, the group has held a series of events and programmes, engaging people of all ages, including summer festivals, musical tuition classes and also provides a venue for local flower arranging and craft groups.
Ochill Orange Hall is also used by the Bro David Cuddy Memorial Band who are in their 50th anniversary year, having been formed in the winter of 1974/1975.
Five founder members: George, Gordon, Robert, Sandra and William will be helping to serve out breakfasts so please come along for a chat with them and learn more about the history of the band. Donations on the day will be given to help support the band with the purchase of new instruments.
Founding member and current band chairman, William Abernethy adds “this event is open to everyone and will be an opportunity to meet, renew old friendships and experience a great morning of food and music. We couldn’t
believe the support last year and are geared up to deliver the best breakfast in town again in 2025!”
Ochill Orange Hall is two miles outside Stewartstown on the Drumcairne Road, between Stuart Hall and Drumcairne Forest, the postcode is BT71 5AD.
Signposted on the day from the centre of Stewartstown and open from 8 am to 12noon.