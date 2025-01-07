Octogenarian ‘shocked’ but delighted to be awarded a British Empire Medal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lisburn octogenarian David Brew, who helps to teach older people and those with disabilities how to use IT, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year Honours.

David, 83, has been a volunteer coordinator with AbilityNet NI for over 27 years, a charity offering free vital IT support and advice to the elderly and people with disabilities.

He also volunteers with IT Can Help and has given introductory talks to University of Third Age initiative, about offering IT support for older people to return to studies.

David studied Mechanical Engineering at Strathclyde University before getting a job as a computer programmer with a computer bureau in Belfast.

Lisburn man David Brew has been awarded a BEM in the New Year Honours List. Pic credit: Contributed by David Brew

“I moved to the computer department of the Ulster Polytechnic and then was appointed Regional Officer for the National Computing Centre,” David explained. “I set up a consultancy practice in 1979; my last client retired only last year.”

Keen to share his passion for and knowledge of IT, David got involved with AbilityNet NI.

"There was a number of us in the British Computer Society that realised local companies were upgrading their computing equipment and discarding older devices,” David explained.

"We reckoned that the discarded equipment might be of use to disabled people and we set up a scheme to process requests and donate equipment.

"A key element of the project was that a volunteer would install and support the disabled person, in their homes. This would have been in the early 90s.

“In 2001, a project of the BCS, called IT Can Help, was set up by Ken Stoner, in England. This project formalised the process of recruiting volunteers, registering requests for help with technology, record keeping, and so on, and we aligned our practices with that.

"In 2006 the IT Can Help project was brought into the Free Services Department of the charity, AbilityNet, with whom we had a good working relationship.”

David has thoroughly enjoyed the volunteering aspect of the role and feels it is important that older people and those with disabilities learn some essential computer skills.

"Disabled people, given the opportunity to utilise technology that enhances their lives, require little encouragement to acquire the necessary skills, maybe just a bit of support at the start, and maybe a friendly assistance when things go wrong,” he continued.

"Volunteering is rewarding and when you help someone their gratitude is sufficient.”

David was shocked when he found out he had been awarded an BEM and is looking forward to the investiture later this year.

"Once I got over the shock when I received the news, I sort of rationalised it as a recognition of this essential but unglamorous aspect,” he added.

"If anything, my family have been even more delighted than me and that is a source of great joy. I've been overwhelmed by the messages of support and good wishes from my friends.

"I'm really looking forward to the presentation, hearing about the stories behind my fellow members, and sharing the good news about the contribution AbilityNet is making in our community.”