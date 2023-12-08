Arrangements have been announced for the funeral of Odhrán Kelly who was murdered in Lurgan last weekend.

The body of the 23-year-old nursing assistant was found beside a burning car in Maple Court, close to Edward Street in the early hours of Sunday, December 3.

In family notice, he is described as “beloved son of Jacqueline and the late Paul, and much-loved brother of Paul and the late Sinead. A cherished grandson of Bernie and Colin Kelly and the late Lila and John Murray, loving nephew of Peter and his partner Vanessa, Frank and his wife Maria, Damian, Gary and his partner Gerard, and the late Brian, Mark and Colleen.”

Mr Kelly will be reposing at his home, 61 Princes Street, Lurgan, on Saturday.

A funeral for Odhrán Kelly is to be held on Sunday. Picture: family

The funeral will be from his home on Sunday at 12.45pm to St. Peter’s Church, Lurgan, where Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 1.30pm.

Burial will take place afterwards in St.Colman’s Cemetery.