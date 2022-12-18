The body of a Co Armagh man who had gone missing in Thailand has been found.

Odhran O’Neill.

Odhrán O’Neill, (22), from Forest Glade in the Antrim Road area, had been last seen kayaking in Khao Sok National Park on December 17.

Reports have said that after his kayak capsized, Odhrán said he would swim to shore but he wasn’t seen again.

Urgent appeals were made on social media to try to locate him, with messages asking anyone who could help to get in touch urgently, saying Odhrán was “alone with no phone and no wallet”.

However, latest updates sadly have reported a tragic outcome.

His sister Michaela posted on social media this morning (Sunday) that Odhrán’s body has been found.

"Odhrán’s life has been cut short and far too early. He was out seeing the world and living his best life as what we all have wanted for him. He will be remembered as a strong, charming and all around the best boy. Thank you to everyone has shared and we appreciate all the effort but he is now with the angels.”

