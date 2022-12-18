Odhrán O’Neill, (22), from Forest Glade in the Antrim Road area, had been last seen kayaking in Khao Sok National Park on December 17.
Reports have said that after his kayak capsized, Odhrán said he would swim to shore but he wasn’t seen again.
Urgent appeals were made on social media to try to locate him, with messages asking anyone who could help to get in touch urgently, saying Odhrán was “alone with no phone and no wallet”.
However, latest updates sadly have reported a tragic outcome.
His sister Michaela posted on social media this morning (Sunday) that Odhrán’s body has been found.
"Odhrán’s life has been cut short and far too early. He was out seeing the world and living his best life as what we all have wanted for him. He will be remembered as a strong, charming and all around the best boy. Thank you to everyone has shared and we appreciate all the effort but he is now with the angels.”
Lurgan-based Clann Eireann GAC posted: “Unfortunately, it is not the outcome we had all hoped and prayed for. Odhrán’s body has been found this morning. Thank you to everyone who assisted the search efforts by sharing. Our thoughts and prayers are with the O’Neill, O’Dowd and McVeigh families at this very difficult time.”