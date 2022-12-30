The funeral of a young Lurgan man who died in a suspected drowning tragedy while on holiday in Thailand is to take place on Monday (January 2).

Odhrán O’Neill, (22), from Forest Glade in the Antrim Road area, had been last seen kayaking in Khao Sok National Park on December 17.

Reports have said that after his kayak capsized, Odhrán said he would swim to shore but he wasn’t seen again.

Urgent appeals were made on social media to try to locate him, with messages asking anyone who could help to get in touch urgently, but sadly his body was subsequently found.

His sister Michaela said Odhrán’s life had been “cut short and far too early”.

"He was out seeing the world and living his best life as what we all have wanted for him. He will be remembered as a strong, charming and all around the best boy,” she said.

A funeral notice said that Odhrán will be reposing at the family home in Forest Glade from today (Friday, December 30).

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 12 noon in St Peter’s Church with burial afterwards in St. Colman’s Cemetery.

Odhrán is described in the family notice as “beloved son of Maurice and Claire and loving brother of Michaela. Cherished grandson of Gabriel and Geraldine O’Dowd, and Olive and the late Bertie O’Neill, a much loved nephew of Niall and Jolene, David and Julie, Denise and Ruairi, Raymond and Denise, Damian and Jacinta, Janice and Martin, Colin and Bridgeen who will be sadly missed by his cousins Caitlin, Blathnaid, Clodagh, Bebhinn, Jude, Rogan, Lily, Aoife, Sean, Christopher, Neil, Trudie, Jonathan, Sonia, Ciara, Ross and Lynsey.”

The notice continues: “Our hearts are broken. Always loved and remembered by the entire O’Neill and O’Dowd family circle and friends.”

His family have requested that donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, be made to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o McAlinden & Murtagh Funeral Directors, 2 North Street, Lurgan (telephone 02838 324404).

