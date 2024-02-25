O’Dowd announces extra £8.1m to repair potholes and road surfaces across Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In an announcement on Sunday, Stormont’s Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said he was now in the position to make extra funding available for this “vital” work.

The Sinn Fein Minister said: “Due to a decade of Tory cuts and austerity, and the budgetary constraints faced by my Department, the initial capital allocation regrettably fell well short of the amount necessary to maintain the road network to the required standard.

“I recently addressed the Assembly to announce the allocation of an extra £1million to target areas of highest priority with small scale resurfacing schemes, designed to repair areas that have suffered the most and where localised repairs are less effective.

“I am now in a position to announce an additional £8.1million of funding for my Department’s Structural Maintenance Programme to deliver additional resurfacing schemes and continue to address the poor condition of our road network.

“This investment has been made possible through a combination of additional funding from the Executive supplemented by a reallocation within my Department.