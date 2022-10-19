O’Dowd welcomes award of £17million street lighting contracts
Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has welcomed the awarding of street lighting contracts with an annual value of approximately £17million, which will include the maintenance and improvement to street lights in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area.
This is the first phase of the Department’s Term Contracts for Street Lighting Maintenance and Improvement Works and will cover the following Council areas: Derry and Strabane; Fermanagh and Omagh; Mid and East Antrim; Antrim and Newtownabbey; Lisburn and Castlereagh; Ards and North Down; and Newry, Mourne and Down. The contracts will commence at the end of October.
Minister O’Dowd said: “This is welcome news which will allow the Department to continue to reduce its electricity consumption through the use of energy efficient LED street lighting units and enable the replacement of aging street lighting installations. This work will also improve road safety and enhance the night time environment of people living in and travelling through these areas.”