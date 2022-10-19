This is the first phase of the Department’s Term Contracts for Street Lighting Maintenance and Improvement Works and will cover the following Council areas: Derry and Strabane; Fermanagh and Omagh; Mid and East Antrim; Antrim and Newtownabbey; Lisburn and Castlereagh; Ards and North Down; and Newry, Mourne and Down. The contracts will commence at the end of October.