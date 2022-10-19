£3 million in additional benefits for Lisburn and Castlereagh
Almost £3 million of additional benefits has been generated for people in the Lisburn and Castlereagh council area through the Department for Communities’ Make the Call service.
The service, which helps people access entitlements they have not been claiming, generated almost £50 million in additional benefits across the north over the past year.
Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey welcomed the ‘Make the Call’ results which saw people across the north become £88 a week better off on average and over 600 people in Lisburn and Castlereagh supported.
Minister Hargey said, “It is vital that people are put in touch with all the services and benefits to which they are entitled especially given the current cost-of-living pressures.
“My Department’s ‘Make the Call’ service helps put money in the pockets of those who need it most; an average of £88 a week will make a massive difference to those struggling with soaring costs.
“The Make the Call team’s efforts in reaching those of pension age, in particular, are to be applauded.
“Across the north, over 1,700 people were supported in accessing State Pension Credit totalling an additional £6 million in benefits, whilst almost 2,500 people were able to claim Attendance Allowance, resulting in an additional £10 million.
“Often people don’t realise there is support out there to assist them. With ‘Make the Call’ we are actively reaching out to those thousands of people who find themselves in situations where every pound generated, and every assistance offered, can help improve lives.”
To 'Make the Call' you can phone 0800 232 1271; text ADVICE to 079 8440 5248, visit nidirect.gov.uk/makethecall or email [email protected]