The deputy chairperson of Mid Ulster District Council has shared an emotional tribute to her “beloved” young son following his death.

SDLP councillor Denise Johnston’s son Oisín, from Ballymaguigan, passed away on Thursday.

The public representative for the Moyola area shared her son’s death notice on Friday evening with the heartfelt message: “My beautiful baby our lives are changed forever.”

The family notice remembers Oisín as “beloved son of Paul and Denise and loving brother of Katie (McKenna), Paul and Aodhán”.

Oisín Johnston. Picture: family image / McCusker Bros Funeral Directors

Cllr Johnston’s party colleagues said they would “stand with her” through her grief.

Mid Ulster SDLP said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Oisín Johnston, beloved son of our dear friend and esteemed colleague, Councillor Denise Johnston.

"Oisín was a wonderful young man—witty, kind, and wholeheartedly devoted to his mother and father. His warmth and spirit touched many, and his memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

"Councillor Johnston has long been a source of strength and compassion for the people of Mid Ulster, supporting families through grief, hardship, and personal challenges. Now, in her time of sorrow, it is our turn to stand with her.

"The Mid-Ulster SDLP family offers our deepest condolences and unwavering support to Denise and her loved ones. We grieve with her, and we honour Oisín’s life and legacy.”

A spokesperson for St Treas GFC, Ballymaguigan, spoke of “deep sadness and heavy hearts” within the club following the tragic news of the death of Oisín, a young playing member.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and teammates at this incredibly difficult time.

"As a community, we will rally around to offer support in any way we can. We ask everyone to keep Oisín and his family in your thoughts.”

Lough Neagh Rescue also offered their sympathy to the Cllr Johnston and her family.

"On behalf of all the volunteers at Lough Neagh Rescue, we send our heartfelt condolences to Denise, Paul, their family and friends at this very difficult time.

"We are truly grateful for Denise’s ongoing support to our charity, and we hold her, Paul and their loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.”

Oisín’s funeral will be held from his home at Waterfoot Road, Magherafelt on Sunday, September 28 at 1.15pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in Church of St Trea Newbridge.

interment will take place afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The family notice said his death is “deeply regretted by his father, mother, sister, brothers, brother in law Colum, nephews, aunts, uncles and extended family circle.”