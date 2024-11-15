Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There were lots of happy faces, hugs and stories shared at Glengormley Fire Station on November 14 as former colleagues gathered to celebrate a significant milestone in the history of firefighting in the region.

The Church Road facility was the venue for the 75th anniversary celebrations of the first fire station in Glengormley, which became operational in 1949.

Fire service personnel moved to a newly constructed site in 1953, where they remained until 1993, when operations switched to the current building.

The site was was a hive of activity as dozens of colleagues, many who hadn’t seen each other for a number of years, met to commemorate the milestone and reminisce about their time serving in the NIFRS.

Bobby Surgeoner and Liam Fitzsimons shared their memories from their time serving in Glengormley. (Pic: National World).

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Neil Kelly addressed the audience, paying tribute to the dedicated firefighters who had served the local community over the years.

The First Citizen said: “I take great pride in being here to help mark the 75th anniversary of firefighting in Glengormley.

"From modest beginnings in 1949, the fire service became an indispensable part of the community.

"The firefighters who served in all three of Glengormley’s stations acted with selfless courage and professionalism, working on the front line.

John McCabe BEM was a founding firefighter at the original Glengormley Fire Station in 1949. (Pic: National World).

"They have supported residents in times of crisis and I offer them tremendous gratitude.

"Congratulations to everyone connected with Glengormley Fire Station on reaching this milestone.”

Newtownabbey resident, Alan Harper, who served in the NIFRS in the Regional Control Centre in Lisburn from 2007 to 2016, has a long association with Glengormley Fire Station.

Mr Harper, who operates the Christie Fire Museum, named after long-serving Glengormley firefighter, Christie Porter, organised a detailed display of key moments from the station’s history around the hall, alongside pictures of firefighters from over the decades, pieces of equipment and a restored fire appliance.

Commenting at the event, Alan explained: “Over 400 firefighters served in Glengormley. It’s been an absolute pleasure to be associated with Glengormley Fire Station and I’m proud to be linked with this station.

"To all the firefighters who have served, you are the ones who have made the history.”

Mr Harper presented 75th anniversary badges to everyone in attendance.

Former firefighters Bobby Surgeoner and Liam Fitzsimons have a long association with the station.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Mr Surgeoner stated: “I joined in Ballyclare in 1966, serving 14 years there before transferring to Glengormley, remaining here until 2004. I’ve magnificent memories from both stations and I still keep in touch with most of the old boys.

"This is my second 75th anniversary with the fire service as I attended Ballyclare’s 75th celebrations last year. Both stations were formed around the same time and I am very proud to receive a second one.”

Mr Fitzsimons added: “I was a station commander here. I joined the Auxiliary Fire Service in 1963. I transferred to the old fire station nextdoor at the end of 1966, before joining the Wholetime at the control room in Lisburn in March 1967 and I was the first fireman to be Wholetime Retained.

"I served in Whitla, before leaving the Retained in 1975. I stayed in Whitla for around seven years, before being promoted to Station Commander of Westland in 1985, before taking over the new station in 1993. I ended my career after nearly 33 years.”