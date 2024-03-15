Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fergus Hall in Church St, a former school building, is becoming a popular Drop In centre for folks on a Friday with a friendly ear as well as toast, cake, tea or coffee.

-

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Always a warm welcome and a hot cuppa at the Old School Coffee Room in the Fergus Hall, Church Street Portadown, Co Armagh which is open on Fridays to everyone wishing a free cuppa and bite to eat.

-

St Mark’s Church realised that many in our community are struggling with the rising cost of living and for the past year have been running a Friday Coffee Room in the old school house.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Debbie Millar reveals: “The drop in has also had former pupils call in for a cuppa. For some it’s the first time they’ve been in the building since leaving when the school closed. We have had some emotional mini tours with past pupils.”

Debbie adds that the Covid Pandemic has had an effect on people being able to get out to meet friends. That, plus the rising costs also have an effect.

Old School Coffee Room in the Fergus Hall, Church Street Portadown, Co Armagh which is open on Fridays to everyone wishing a free cuppa and bite to eat.

"We have a few regulars who call in for a cuppa and a chat and we might be the only people they meet that day. Loneliness is definitely an issue, but we offer a safe space to come for a chat . We are not strangers, we are just friends you haven’t met yet,” said Debbie.

Visitors can expect a warm welcome and whatever treats are on offer. Everything is free but a small donation can be made but is not required.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We would love to open more days and more hours in the future,” she said.

"We have some gluten free options for the public. Also we are dog friendly. Have plenty of space for cyclists to park up for a stop. We have had walking groups and retirement residents calling in for a treat.

"We have had a Coronation tea and free ice lollies during the Commonwealth Parade last year. There are also downstairs toilet facilities,” said Debbie.