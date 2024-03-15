Old Portadown school transforms into a warm welcoming coffee room for anyone needing a chat, keep dry, a cuppa or a bite to eat
Fergus Hall in Church St, a former school building, is becoming a popular Drop In centre for folks on a Friday with a friendly ear as well as toast, cake, tea or coffee.
St Mark’s Church realised that many in our community are struggling with the rising cost of living and for the past year have been running a Friday Coffee Room in the old school house.
Debbie Millar reveals: “The drop in has also had former pupils call in for a cuppa. For some it’s the first time they’ve been in the building since leaving when the school closed. We have had some emotional mini tours with past pupils.”
Debbie adds that the Covid Pandemic has had an effect on people being able to get out to meet friends. That, plus the rising costs also have an effect.
"We have a few regulars who call in for a cuppa and a chat and we might be the only people they meet that day. Loneliness is definitely an issue, but we offer a safe space to come for a chat . We are not strangers, we are just friends you haven’t met yet,” said Debbie.
Visitors can expect a warm welcome and whatever treats are on offer. Everything is free but a small donation can be made but is not required.
"We would love to open more days and more hours in the future,” she said.
"We have some gluten free options for the public. Also we are dog friendly. Have plenty of space for cyclists to park up for a stop. We have had walking groups and retirement residents calling in for a treat.
"We have had a Coronation tea and free ice lollies during the Commonwealth Parade last year. There are also downstairs toilet facilities,” said Debbie.
Check out their Facebook page on the fascinating history of the school. Founded in the Mid 1800s, it was formerly known as the 'Duke of Manchester School'.