Register
BREAKING
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash

One-day trip to take in National Famine Museum in Strokestown

The Rock and District Historical Society is organizing a one-day outing to Counties Roscommon and Leitrim on Saturday, September 16.
By The Newsroom
Published 28th Aug 2023, 16:33 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 16:33 BST

After departing from Rock village on Saturday morning, the outing will makes its way to the National Famine Museum in Strokestown, Co Roscommon. The immersive, state-of-the- art Famine Museum brings to life the stories and experiences from this tragic time in Ireland’s past.

A spokesperson for the Society said: “We’ll also take a tour of Strokestown Park’s Georgian Palladian House, which highlights the lives and changing fortunes of the Irish aristocracy. Taken together, these sites provide an authentic picture of the past through many viewpoints.

“Next, we’ll travel to Drumshanbo in Co Leitrim to visit The Shed Distillery. Started in 2014, this distillery is known for its unique brands of whiskey, gin and vodka. The owner, PJ Rigney, and his team incorporate local fruits, herbs and botanicals to create their flavourful products. They use traditional distilling methods featuring five copper pot stills and two copper column stills.

National Famine Museum in Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Credit: Google MapsNational Famine Museum in Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Credit: Google Maps
National Famine Museum in Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Credit: Google Maps
Read More
Supported Living facilities are making a positive difference to residents in Mag...

“In addition to these sites, we’ll also enjoy a delicious meal together at The Customs House Inn in Belcoo before returning to the Rock.”

The coach will leave Rock at 8 am on Saturday, 16 September and return at approximately 10 pm. The cost, which includes coach fare, all entrance fees and the meal, is £60 per person. All those who wish to join the trip should book by phoning John at 8775 8135 or 077 4994 3800 before September 12. Space is limited so book soon!

Financial assistance for this event has been requested from the Mid Ulster District Council through its Good Relations grant programme.

Related topics:Counties