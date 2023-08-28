The Rock and District Historical Society is organizing a one-day outing to Counties Roscommon and Leitrim on Saturday, September 16.

After departing from Rock village on Saturday morning, the outing will makes its way to the National Famine Museum in Strokestown, Co Roscommon. The immersive, state-of-the- art Famine Museum brings to life the stories and experiences from this tragic time in Ireland’s past.

A spokesperson for the Society said: “We’ll also take a tour of Strokestown Park’s Georgian Palladian House, which highlights the lives and changing fortunes of the Irish aristocracy. Taken together, these sites provide an authentic picture of the past through many viewpoints.

“Next, we’ll travel to Drumshanbo in Co Leitrim to visit The Shed Distillery. Started in 2014, this distillery is known for its unique brands of whiskey, gin and vodka. The owner, PJ Rigney, and his team incorporate local fruits, herbs and botanicals to create their flavourful products. They use traditional distilling methods featuring five copper pot stills and two copper column stills.

National Famine Museum in Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Credit: Google Maps

“In addition to these sites, we’ll also enjoy a delicious meal together at The Customs House Inn in Belcoo before returning to the Rock.”

The coach will leave Rock at 8 am on Saturday, 16 September and return at approximately 10 pm. The cost, which includes coach fare, all entrance fees and the meal, is £60 per person. All those who wish to join the trip should book by phoning John at 8775 8135 or 077 4994 3800 before September 12. Space is limited so book soon!