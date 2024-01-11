Register
BREAKING

One of the 'stalwarts of the Magherafelt business sector' Dr Jack Keatley is laid to rest

Tributes have been paid to one of the 'stalwarts of the Magherafelt business sector', who has died at the age of 100.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 11th Jan 2024, 12:32 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 12:44 GMT
Dr John (Jack) Desmond Keatley. Credit: Garvins Funeral ServiceDr John (Jack) Desmond Keatley. Credit: Garvins Funeral Service
Dr John (Jack) Desmond Keatley. Credit: Garvins Funeral Service

The funeral of Dr John (Jack) Desmond Keatley, from Tobermore Road in the town, is taking place today (Thursday) at St Swithin's Parish Church.

Former Chamber of Commerce president Ian Henry, of Henry Brothers, said Dr Keatley will be "sorely missed" by the local business sector and the community at large for his knowledge and wisdom that spanned many years.

Describing him as a ‘stalwart of Magherafelt business sector’ Mr Henry said: "Jack Keatley was a real gentleman from the first time I met him and he was passionate about promoting Magherafelt business.

Most Popular

"He was a real inspiration to those who knew him as he worked away behind the scenes and he will be sorely missed.”

He said Dr Keatley, who was a leading member of the Magherafelt Market Trustees, had been active in public life up until a few weeks ago when he helped present prizes to the winners of the annual Christmas Window Display Competition.

Read More
Vera Smith: tribute paid to former Whiteabbey nurse

According to a death announcement on Garvins Funeral Service, Dr Keatley passed away peacefully on Monday, January 8, at Antrim Area Hospital.

He is survived by his wife Yvonne, son John (the current President of Magherafelt Chamber of Commerce), daughters Carole and Barbara, and grandchildren.

His funeral service will take place today (Thursday) in St Swithin's Church, following by burial in the adjoining churchyward.

The annoucement reads: “We will never cease to miss you, we will never cease to care, in a special corner of our hearts, you will always be there”