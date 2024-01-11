One of the 'stalwarts of the Magherafelt business sector' Dr Jack Keatley is laid to rest

Tributes have been paid to one of the 'stalwarts of the Magherafelt business sector', who has died at the age of 100.

Dr John (Jack) Desmond Keatley. Credit: Garvins Funeral Service

The funeral of Dr John (Jack) Desmond Keatley, from Tobermore Road in the town, is taking place today (Thursday) at St Swithin's Parish Church.

Former Chamber of Commerce president Ian Henry, of Henry Brothers, said Dr Keatley will be "sorely missed" by the local business sector and the community at large for his knowledge and wisdom that spanned many years.

Describing him as a ‘stalwart of Magherafelt business sector’ Mr Henry said: "Jack Keatley was a real gentleman from the first time I met him and he was passionate about promoting Magherafelt business.

"He was a real inspiration to those who knew him as he worked away behind the scenes and he will be sorely missed.”

He said Dr Keatley, who was a leading member of the Magherafelt Market Trustees, had been active in public life up until a few weeks ago when he helped present prizes to the winners of the annual Christmas Window Display Competition.

According to a death announcement on Garvins Funeral Service, Dr Keatley passed away peacefully on Monday, January 8, at Antrim Area Hospital.

He is survived by his wife Yvonne, son John (the current President of Magherafelt Chamber of Commerce), daughters Carole and Barbara, and grandchildren.

His funeral service will take place today (Thursday) in St Swithin's Church, following by burial in the adjoining churchyward.