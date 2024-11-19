Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Department for Communities is to provide a one-off fuel support payment of £100 to pensioners no longer eligible for the Winter Fuel Payment (WFP).

The payment, which is expected to be issued before the end of March 2025, was confirmed by Communities Minister Gordon Lyons as he announced his plan for the allocation of £17million from the Executive to mitigate the impact of changes to the WFP.

An estimated 250,000 pensioners, in approximately 170,000 households, who were set to lose out after the UK government’s decision to means-test the Winter Fuel Payment, will receive the automatic payment.

Mr Lyons said: “Since the unwelcome and unexpected decision by the UK government to limit Winter Fuel Payments to those in receipt of Pension Credit and other means tested benefits, I have sought to secure fuel support for affected pensioners so I welcome the £17million allocation.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons. Pic: PressEye

“My Department will use these funds to provide a one-off £100 payment to pensioners no longer eligible for a Winter Fuel Payment.

“Having previously tasked my officials with readying the relevant legislation in the event of a funding allocation, I expect the payment to be made automatically before the end of March 2025.”

The eligibility criteria for the one-off fuel support payment will be the same applied to the WFP before the changes announced by the UK government. This means pensioners must have been born before 23 September 1958 in the qualifying week (Monday 16 September to Sunday 22 September 2024) to be eligible.

There will be one payment for pensioner household affected by the WFP changes. No application is required and payments will be made by the same method as WFPs.

Around 58,000 pensioners will remain eligible for WFP totalling approx. £14.5million in 2024/25. Eligibility for WFPs is now restricted to those over 66 in receipt of Pension Credit and other means-tested benefits.

Mr Lyons, who is also a DUP MLA for East Antrimm, continued: “Whilst I hope this payment will go some way to supporting those pensioners affected by the changes to WFPs, I recognise that it will not fully mitigate its impact so I am encouraging everyone to check their benefit entitlement.

“Just last week, I announced an uptake in additional benefits of £62million in 2023/24 through my Department’s Make the Call service, £21.3million of which went to pensioners.

“This free and confidential service puts people in touch with support to which they may be entitled but have not been claiming. Pension Credit in particular, can provide access to a range of other supports and benefits which can be a lifeline for our older generations.

“My Department will continue its Pension Credit promotional activities with applications having increased by 56 per cent during August to October from the corresponding period last year.

“A Pension Credit claim can be made online, by telephone or post, and people can use the Pension Credit calculator online to check their potential entitlement.

“I want to ensure that all available support and entitlements go directly to those who most need them so would encourage everyone to ‘make the call’.”