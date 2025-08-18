Open champ Scheffler speaks out on 'choice words' from Portrush spectators
Speaking after third round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland USA, 29-year-old Scheffler remarked that the atmosphere was ‘mild’ compared to what he experienced in Northern Ireland.
The American faced a partisan crowd on the north coast, who were hoping to cheer Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy on to lifting the famous Claret Jug.
However, Scottie Scheffler won his second major of the season at Royal Portrush with a total of 17-under-par.
Scheffler said: “I heard some fairly choice words when I was leading the tournament in Ireland.
"I think it's part of it. People have a tendency to say things that are dumb. I can think of a few things that were said to me in the final round in Ireland that were very far over the line.
"If you're a fan, it's only going to fire the guy up more, and I think just do your best to behave out there. It can be a little bit silly sometimes."