Guide Dogs NI’s campaign for the rights of guide dog owners to access businesses and services is being backed locally.

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson and the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, have both voiced their support for the ‘Open Doors’ initiative.

Recent research has shown 81% of guide dog owners have been turned away from shops, businesses and taxis because they have been told their dog is not welcome.

The law gives assistance dog owners the right to access businesses and services without discrimination.

Staff From Mccoubreys Pharmacy, Larne, with the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, Caroline Mcallister and 'Ebony'.

Being refused access can have a significant negative impact on the confidence, independence and wellbeing of people who use assistance dogs.

Ald Williams said: “I would like to remind all local businesses across the borough to be mindful of this vitally important campaign and encourage them to ensure all doors are open for everyone in our community.

“The law is clear, and yet guide dog owners continue to experience access refusals which is simply not good enough.”

The Mayor recently met with guide dog owner Torie Tennant in Cameron's in Ballymena, who said: "When I've been refused access to businesses in the past, it has been crushing. It's a lower standard of service than anyone else would expect.

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson supporting the campaign.

"If it's getting a taxi or going for a meal we shouldn't be denied entry. It makes me feel like a second class citizen and it would make me question whether I want to revisit a business in case I'll be refused."

Torie added: “I am so thankful to everyone who's got behind this campaign, from businesses to the Mayor. 99% of the time I have felt welcome but all it takes is that one refusal to knock you back so its vital awareness is raised."

Denied Access

Meanwhile, Mr Wilson recently attended a lobby in Westminster to meet with guide dog users.

At ETC in Carrickfergus are Colin Hendron; the Mayor, Alderman Noel Williams,;Tony Barclay and 'Wallace'.

He said: “No one should be denied access to a bar, restaurant, café or indeed a taxi simply because of their guide dog. I have heard first hand from constituents in East Antrim just how embarrassing and frustrating such situations can be.

“Such refusals are illegal but it would appear that the law is not being enforced. I will be contacting the local council to ensure that they make businesses aware of their legal obligations.

“I will also support new legislation to strengthen enforcement powers if this is deemed necessary.”

