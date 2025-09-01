A programme which allows members of the public to donate their body to be used for anatomy studies after death has reopened in Northern Ireland.

Queen’s University Belfast has announced that its body donation programme within the School of Medicine, Dentistry and Biomedical Sciences, has now restarted.

The programme, which was temporarily paused in 2023, is welcoming new expressions of interest and will resume acceptance of eligible donors currently on the registration list.

Body donations facilitate essential anatomy study for medical, dental and science students at the university. Work under the scheme is carried out in compliance with the Human Tissue Act (2004).

Professor Alan Smyth, Dean and Head of School for Medicine, Dentistry and Biomedical Sciences, said: “Our students and staff are profoundly grateful for the generosity of participants in our body donation scheme and their families.

"Queen’s upholds the highest standards of care and professional practice in the examination of donor remains. Our donors are ‘silent teachers’ for the next generation of doctors and health professionals. This gift greatly enriches the teaching of anatomy for our students.

"We are delighted that the scheme has reopened”

Further information on eligibility and time parameters for donations can be found here on Queen’s website, or by contacting [email protected]